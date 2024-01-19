Dior puts on a daytime fashion ballet under the Parisian stars

PARIS (AP) — Dior’s menswear maestro Kim Jones has transformed a sunny afternoon in the French capital into a starlit evening of balletic grandeur at Paris Fashion Week in a display of fashion theatrics. Jones delivered an exuberant spectacle at the Ecole Militaire annex on Friday. The collection intertwined Dior’s fine tailoring with a joyful explosion of theatrical glamour. It drew screams and cheers from a VIP audience as it explored the duality of an artist’s persona onstage and backstage.

