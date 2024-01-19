Former Sinn Fein leader Adams faces a lawsuit in London over bombings during the ‘Troubles’

LONDON (AP) — Former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams is facing a lawsuit by three people wounded in bombings attributed to the Irish Republican Army that date back more than 50 years. A London judge said on Friday that Adams, who has denied any role or membership in the IRA, can be sued as an individual but not as a group representative. The three claimants are seeking to prove Adams was responsible for bombings in England during the three decades of violence involving Irish republican and British loyalist militants and U.K. soldiers. The judge tossed out a claim against the IRA as a group.

