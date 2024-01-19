Man on trial for killing young woman whose friends pulled into wrong driveway says ‘my soul is dead’
FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (AP) — A man who fatally shot a 20-year-old woman after the car she was riding in mistakenly drove up his backcountry driveway in upstate New York testified at his trial Friday that he believed he was under siege that night and now feels “like my soul is dead.” But he maintained Friday the fatal shot went off accidentally. Sixty-six-year-old Kevin Monahan testified in his second-degree murder trial. He is charged in the the death of Kaylin Gillis. She was riding in a caravan that pulled into his driveway while looking for another person’s house on a Saturday night last April.