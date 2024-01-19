Good girl! Officer enlists a Michigan man’s dog to help rescue him from an icy lake

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A man who fell through the ice on a frozen Michigan lake was rescued after a quick-thinking state police officer used the stranded man’s dog to get rescue equipment to him and drag him to safety. Michigan State Police say the 65-year-old Traverse City man fell through ice-covered Arbutus Lake on Thursday. The rescue captured on body-camera shows Officer Kammeron Bennetts enlisting the man’s dog, Ruby. He attached a rescue disc tethered to a rope to the dog’s collar and sent her back to the man, who was able to hang on and get pulled out over the thin ice.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.