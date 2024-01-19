NYC mayor vetoes bill expanding reporting of police stops, faces override by City Council

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s mayor has vetoed legislation aimed at providing more transparency in police encounters with civilians, setting up a faceoff with the City Council, which has said it has enough votes to override him. Democratic Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday that he rejected the bill that the Democratic-led council approved in the final days of 2023. He argues that the expanded reporting requirements for police would only bog down officers in paperwork, putting public safety at risk. The council approved the measure with enough votes to overrule the mayor and ensure the bill becomes law.

