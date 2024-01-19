Pennsylvania school district votes to reinstate Native American logo criticized as insensitive

GLEN ROCK, Pa. (AP) — A school board in southern Pennsylvania has voted to reinstate the district’s old mascot logo portraying a Native American fighter, despite criticism that it’s outdated and culturally insensitive. The Southern York County School District voted 7-2 on Thursday to bring back the logo. It had been been retired in April 2021 by a previous board that also chose to keep the name of the Susquehannock High School teams as the “Warriors.” The vote followed a lengthy debate including a nearly two-hour public comment session and an hourlong presentation by a nonprofit organization that lobbies against the removal of Native American mascots.

