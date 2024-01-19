Protests by farmers and others in Germany underline deep frustration with the government

BERLIN (AP) — This week began and ended with the long road in front of Berlin’s landmark Brandenburg Gate thronged by heavy vehicles tooting their horns in protest — farmers on Monday and truckers on Friday. Such demonstrations underline deep frustration in Germany with Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government, which came to power just over two years ago with a progressive, modernizing agenda but has come to be viewed by many as dysfunctional and incapable. It is struggling to juggle multiple crises and reconcile lofty aims, such as transforming Europe’s biggest economy to meet climate targets and investing in neglected infrastructure while also meeting Germany’s tight self-imposed rules on running up debt.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.