Russian prosecutors seek lengthy prison terms for suspects in cases linked to the war in Ukraine

A Russian court in Siberia has sentenced a man to 19 years in prison for shooting a military enlistment officer in an attack last September linked to the war in Ukraine. Also on Friday, prosecutors in St. Petersburg asked for a 28-year sentence for a woman charged in the bombing of a cafe last April that killed a prominent military blogger who has supported the war. The developments underscore the Russian authorities’ determination to harshly punish anyone who acts against President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine in the run-up to the presidential election next March. Putin is all but certain to win the vote.

By EMMA BURROWS and DASHA LITVINOVA Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.