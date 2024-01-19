Russian prosecutors seek lengthy prison terms for suspects in cases linked to the war in Ukraine
By EMMA BURROWS and DASHA LITVINOVA
Associated Press
A Russian court in Siberia has sentenced a man to 19 years in prison for shooting a military enlistment officer in an attack last September linked to the war in Ukraine. Also on Friday, prosecutors in St. Petersburg asked for a 28-year sentence for a woman charged in the bombing of a cafe last April that killed a prominent military blogger who has supported the war. The developments underscore the Russian authorities’ determination to harshly punish anyone who acts against President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine in the run-up to the presidential election next March. Putin is all but certain to win the vote.