Ruth Wilson stirs up trauma of Magdalene laundries in ‘The Woman in the Wall’

In her latest role in Showtime’s “The Woman in the Wall,” Ruth Wilson plays Lorna, a woman prone to sleepwalking and night terrors. Her sleep issues are the manifestation of trauma she experienced as a pregnant teen forced to live in a religion-run facility — sometimes called Catholic laundries or Magdalene laundries — where she worked throughout her pregnancy and her baby was taken immediately after birth. These facilities existed in Ireland and the last one closed in 1996. In a Q&A, Wilson talked about learning of these facilities, spreading the word about injustice and how Sinéad O’Connor contributed to the project.

