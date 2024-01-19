Tens of thousands pack into a protest in Hamburg against Germany’s far right

BERLIN (AP) — Tens of thousands gathered in Hamburg on Friday for a demonstration against the far right, and organizers said the protest was ended early because the mass of people led to safety concerns. The event in Germany’s second-biggest city appeared to be the biggest yet in a string of protests that has grown over the past week. They follow a report that extremists recently met to discuss the deportation of millions of immigrants, including some with German citizenship. Some demonstrations in cities around Germany already have drawn far more participants than initially expected. In Hamburg, police said that some 50,000 gathered on a lakeside promenade Friday afternoon, while organizers put the figure at 80,000.

