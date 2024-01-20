In the biographical drama ‘Rob Peace,’ Chiwetel Ejiofor reframes a life

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Chiwetel Ejiofor had read Jeff Hobbs’ “The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace” years before Antoine Fuqua asked if he might consider writing and directing an adaptation. The book, which explores the complex life of a brilliant boy who grew up in the crime ridden and blighted East Orange, New Jersey, was written by Peace’s old Yale roommate. Ejiofor jumped at the opportunity and spoke to The Associated Press about reframing familiar tropes in telling the story. “Rob Peace” is having its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Monday, where it hopes to find a distributor to get it out to the world.

