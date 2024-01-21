Egypt’s leader el-Sissi slams Ethiopia-Somaliland coastline deal and vows support for Somalia

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s leader says his country stands shoulder to shoulder with Somalia in its dispute with landlocked Ethiopia, which struck a deal with Somaliland to obtain access to the sea. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi slammed Ethiopia’s deal with the breakaway region. He called on Ethiopia to seek benefits from seaports in Somalia and Djibouti “through transitional means.” Somaliland, strategically located by the Gulf of Aden, broke away from Somalia in 1991. It has maintained its own government despite its lack of international recognition. Somaliland signed a memorandum of understanding with Ethiopia earlier this month to allow Ethiopia to lease a 20-kilometer (12.4-mile) stretch of coastline to establish a marine force base.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.