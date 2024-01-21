Iranian soldier kills 5 comrades in southeastern city where IS attack killed dozens, state TV says

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV reports that an Iranian soldier has opened fire on fellow soldiers, killing five of them, in the southeastern city of Kerman. Kerman is where 94 people were killed in a bombing attack earlier this month. State TV said Sunday the shooting happened when the soldier arrived at a barracks and opened fire. It said the motive wasn’t immediately clear and the suspect was at large. The report said the attack took place in Kerman, southeast of the capital Tehran. Kerman was the scene of two deadly explosions earlier this month that killed 94 people and wounded hundreds of others during an anniversary ceremony for the death of an Iranian general.

