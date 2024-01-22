Caitlin Clark’s collision with a fan raises court-storming concerns. Will conferences respond?

The Big Ten and ACC are the only two conferences among the six major basketball conferences that do not automatically fine host schools for allowing fans to storm the court. Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark was knocked to the ground when a woman collided with her while rushing onto the court at Ohio State on Sunday. Clark was shaken up but not injured. Big Ten spokesman Scott Markley said the league relies on schools to provide security for visiting teams and officials but is not too heavy-handed for a problem he said doesn’t necessarily exist.

