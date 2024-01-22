California State University faculty launch weeklong strike across 23 campuses

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nearly 30,000 professors, librarians, coaches and other workers in the California State University system have launched a weeklong strike. They’re demanding higher wages, more manageable workloads and increased parental leave. The strike comes on the first day of the spring semester for most of the system’s 450,000 students. Two weeks have passed since CSU ended contract negotiations with a unilateral offer starting with a 5% pay raise this year. That’s far below the 12% the union is seeking. The California Faculty Association represents workers across Cal State’s 23 campuses. It’s the largest public university system in the United States.

