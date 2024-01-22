China’s critics and allies have 45 seconds each to speak in latest U.N. review of its human rights

GENEVA (AP) — China will face international scrutiny Tuesday over domestic polices in places like Hong Kong, Tibet and the western Xinjiang region as the global power receives its latest U.N.-backed review of its human rights record. An extraordinarily high number of more than 160 countries have registered to take part in a discussion around China’s rights record. That means each will have no longer than 45 seconds to speak. Some are critics of Beijing, and some are allies. China can field a delegation that has up to 70 minutes to make its case.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.