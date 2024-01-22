Cyprus police vow tougher screening of soccer fans in a renewed effort to clamp down on violence

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Police in Cyprus are making a renewed bid to clamp down on violence at soccer games. It says fan security screening will be increased at stadium entrances and team fan clubs shuttered if deemed necessary. The police also will call for matches to either be canceled or halted if safety is compromised. Violence at games has triggered players’ union complaints that its members felt their personal safety to be increasingly under risk on and off the field. Union chief Spyros Neophytides had warned of a possible players’ walkout if no measures are taken.

