Elon Musk visits Auschwitz after uproar over antisemitic messages on X

KRAKOW, Poland (AP) — Elon Musk has visited the site of Auschwitz-Birkenau. The death camp is the most notorious site of the horrors of the Holocaust. The visit came before a scheduled appearance Monday at a conference on antisemitism organized by the European Jewish Association in the nearby Polish city of Krakow. The billionaire has been accused of allowing antisemitic messages on his social media platform X. Musk had been expected to make the visit on Tuesday and take part in a memorial service together with political figures attending the EJA conference in Krakow. But Musk showed up at the Nazi death camp on Monday instead.

