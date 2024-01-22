Ex-Army soldier charged in Capitol riot was convicted of manslaughter for killing Iraqi man in 2004

A former U.S. Army soldier who was convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting a handcuffed cow herder in Iraq has been arrested on charges that he attacked police officers with a baton during the U.S. Capitol riot three years ago. The FBI says 40-year-old Edward Richmond Jr. was wearing a helmet, shoulder pads, goggles and a Louisiana state flag patch on his chest when he assaulted police in a tunnel outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Richmond was arrested in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Richmond was 20 when an Army court-martial panel convicted him of voluntary manslaughter and sentenced him to three years in prison for killing an Iraqi civilian in February 2004.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.