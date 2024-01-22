Illinois authorities say they are looking for a man after ‘multiple’ shootings in Chicago suburbs

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois authorities are warning people to be aware of a man they called “armed and dangerous” after multiple shootings in the Chicago area since Sunday. Joliet Police said Monday afternoon they were investigating “multiple” people found dead and shared the man’s photo and images of a red Toyota Camry. The office says the car was seen at the scenes of two separate shootings Sunday afternoon. The statement says a man died of a gunshot Sunday afternoon and another man was found with a gunshot wound at a nearby address. The shootings happened in Joliet and unincorporated Joliet Township.

