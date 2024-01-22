Japanese carmaker that faked safety tests sees long wait to reopen factories

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese automaker that cheated on safety tests for decades said Monday it doesn’t expect to resume shipping cars any time soon. The Japanese government ordered a subsidiary of Toyota to halt production of its entire lineup after reports of faked safety test results emerged last year. The Daihatsu Motor Co. skipped mandatory safety tests by copying data from testing on one side of cars to the other, and used timers to ensure airbags went off in tests, a review found. No major accidents have been reported in connection with the cheating, but the news has raised serious questions about oversight at Daihatsu, as well as its corporate parent Toyota.

