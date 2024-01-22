Russia clashes with US and Ukraine supporters, ruling out any peace plan backed by Kyiv and the West

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister has clashed with the United States and Ukraine’s supporters at a U.N. meeting where Moscow ruled out any peace plan backed by Kyiv and the West, and China warned that further global chaos could impact the slowing global economy. Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s top diplomat, told the Security Council Monday that peace plans presented by Ukraine and its Western “masters” are “a road to nowhere, and the sooner Washington, London, Paris and Brussels realize this the better for Ukraine and the West.” U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood countered that it is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “single-minded pursuit of the obliteration of Ukraine and subjugation of its people that is prolonging” the war that began with Moscow’s 2022 invasion.

