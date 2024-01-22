Supreme Court rejects an appeal from a former business partner of Hunter Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a former business partner of presidential son Hunter Biden who was seeking to overturn his criminal conviction for securities fraud. The justices did not comment Monday in leaving in place a federal appeals court ruling that reinstated the fraud conviction of Devon Archer. A lower court judge had earlier set aside a jury verdict that found Archer guilty of fraud and ordered a new trial. It was the second time the Supreme Court denied Archer’s appeal. Archer was convicted in 2018. His conviction was overturned later that year before the court of appeals in New York reinstated it in 2020.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.