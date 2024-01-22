US targets Iraqi airline Fly Baghdad, its CEO and Hamas cryptocurrency financiers for sanctions
By FATIMA HUSSEIN and ABBY SEWELL
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Iraqi airline Fly Baghdad is denying U.S. allegations that have resulted in it being hit with sanctions from the Treasury Department. The U.S. on Monday said it was sanctioning Fly Baghdad and its CEO for allegedly providing assistance to Iran’s military wing and was imposing a fifth round of sanctions on the militant group Hamas for its abuse of cryptocurrency since the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel. The sanctions come as Israel’s bombing campaign on the Gaza Strip continues and Iranian-backed militias in Iraq launch regular strikes against bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria. Fly Baghdad says it will take legal action to demand compensation for losses resulting from the sanctions.