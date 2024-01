VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian authorities say that three people have died in a heli-ski helicopter crash. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in west-central British Columbia said Tuesday that seven people were aboard. Three people were killed and four others were badly injured. Terrace Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the aircraft was one of three helicopters on a backcountry ski trip.

