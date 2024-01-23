A hospital in northern Canada is preparing for casualties after plane crashes, officials say

FORT SMITH, Northwest Territories (AP) — A hospital in Canada’s Northwest Territories activated its mass casualty protocol after a passenger plane crashed near the community. There is no word yet on injuries or fatalities. The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority in Fort Smith, Northwest Territories says it made the move after the morning crash. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said the plane that crashed was a British Aerospace Jetstream registered to Northwestern Air Lease. The airline’s website says it has two of the planes in its fleet that can carry 19 passengers.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.