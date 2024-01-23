Biden bolsters campaign with two top White House aides as focus turns to the general election

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is dispatching two of his senior-most White House advisers to bolster his reelection campaign in Wilmington, according to the campaign, as his focus shifts to the general election in November. The moves of his deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon, his 2020 campaign manager, and senior adviser Mike Donilon, to the campaign had been expected and campaign aides insisted it was not signs of a broader shakeup. Though some prominent Democrats had expressed worries about Biden’s operation in Delaware, campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez is keeping her role. The announcement comes on the same day as the New Hampshire primary, where former President Donald Trump is looking to lock in his path toward the GOP nomination.

By ZEKE MILLER and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

