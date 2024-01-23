Federal appeals court upholds local gun safety pamphlet law in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a county law in Maryland that requires gun dealers to distribute a pamphlet about suicide prevention, conflict resolution and mental health resources. A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond ruled Tuesday in favor of the Anne Arundel County law that was approved in 2022. The panel rejected an appeal on First Amendment grounds of an earlier ruling by a federal judge from the gun rights group Maryland Shall Issue and four gun store owners.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.