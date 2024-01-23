Former Georgia bulldog mascot Uga X dies with 2 national championships during his term

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Former Georgia mascot Uga X, whose eight-year run included back-to-back national championships, has died. Uga X was part of the line of English bulldog mascots that began in 1955. He was 2 when he began his run on the Sanford Stadium sideline in 2015. The bulldog known as “Que” retired in a ceremony at the Bulldogs’ 2023 spring football game. Another English bulldog puppy, Uga XI, known as Boom, took over for the 2023 season. The Seiler family, led by Charles Seiler, based in Savannah, Georgia, has maintained the line of mascots for almost 70 years. The family said Uga X died peacefully at his home in Savannah.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.