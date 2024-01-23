Germany’s top court rules a far-right party is ineligible for funding because of its ideology

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s highest court has ruled that a small far-right party will not get any state funding for the next six years because it’s values and goals are unconstitutional. The Federal Constitutional Court said in its Tuesday ruling that the Die Heimat party “continues to disregard the free democratic basic order and … is geared towards its elimination.” The court’s presiding judge explained the unanimous decision by saying the party’s political concept was incompatible with the guarantee of human dignity in Germany’s constitution. The judge says Die Heimat adheres to an ethnic concept of German identity and demonstrates a “disregard for foreigners, migrants and minorities.”

