Home energy aid reaches new high as Congress mulls funding

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say the federal home energy assistance program served more than 7 million families in the last fiscal year, an all-time high that coincides with a record number of utility customers behind on payments. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association said the troubling numbers underscore the importance for Congress to act to provide additional funding to bring heating and cooling assistance to last year’s level. Last year, Congress approved an additional $2 billion, bringing federal spending to $6.1 billion. But lawmakers have yet to add extra funding in the current fiscal year that began in October.

