Italian Jewish leader slams use of Holocaust survivor quote by group planning anti-Israel protest

MILAN (AP) — An Italian Jewish leader on Tuesday protested a citation of Holocaust survivor Primo Levi on flyers for a planned pro-Palestinian demonstration in the Italian capital on Saturday. The event coincides with International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Noemi Di Segni, head of the Union of Italian Jewish Communities, told the news agency ANSA that the use of the quote for an anti-Israel event offends “the memory of a survivor.” The incident exemplified Di Segni’s concerns, expressed at a news conference in Rome earlier in the day, that the memory of the Holocaust was being used “out of context, abused, turned against Israel or the Jews.”

