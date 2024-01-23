Lily Gladstone, first Native American actress nominee, travels to Osage country to honor Oscar nod

Lily Gladstone knew she wanted to be somewhere special when the Oscar news came. And that somewhere was with the Osage community, where Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” is centered. She learned of her best actress nomination — the first for a Native American — while FaceTiming with her parents from Pawhuska, Oklahoma. Accolades for the 37-year-old actor’s performance have been flowing since the film came out in October, and she won a Golden Globe earlier this month. She’s had both time and opportunity to articulate what feels historic about this moment, and remains just as passionate, saying Indigenous actors and storytellers are finally “taking our place where we belong.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.