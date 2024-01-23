Skip to Content
Maldives gives port clearance to a Chinese ship. The move could inflame a dispute with India

By KRISHAN FRANCIS
Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The Maldives government has confirmed giving clearance to a Chinese ship to dock in its port, a move which could further irk India with whom the tiny archipelago nation is involved in a diplomatic spat. The Maldives foreign ministry in a statement Tuesday confirms local media reports that research vessel  Xiang Yang Hong 3 was headed to the Maldives.  The statement says  that a diplomatic request was made by the government of China to the government of Maldives, for the necessary clearances. It said the ship will not be conducting any research while docked in Male’ port.

