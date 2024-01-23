Mexico’s Yucatan tourist train sinks pilings into relic-filled limestone caves, activists show

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Activists in Mexico have published photos of steel and cement pilings from a government project driven directly through the roofs of sensitive limestone caves on the Yucatan peninsula. The cave networks and their underground rivers are both environmentally sensitive, and have been found to hold some of the oldest human remains in North America. Mexico’s president had promised that part of his controversial $20 billion tourist train project would run on an elevated causeway to avoid crushing or disturbing the caves. Authorities had claimed that studies would ensure the supports for the causeway wouldn’t hit caves. But caver and water quality expert Guillermo DChristy says that was a lie.

