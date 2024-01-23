Millennial Money: Tackle overdue taxes this year

If you have unpaid or unfiled taxes, the start of a new tax season and the looming reminders of debt might fill you with dread. But it’s best to take care of back taxes sooner rather than later: The longer you put off the task, the more you’ll pay in interest and penalties. Even if you can’t pay in full, you can still take meaningful steps toward addressing the debt. To handle your overdue taxes, read any tax notices you’ve received, set up a payment plan, contact a professional for complicated situations and remember to file a return for the current year.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.