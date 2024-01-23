Netflix’s subscriber growth surges as streaming service unwraps best-ever holiday season results

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Netflix has registered its third-consecutive quarter of accelerating subscriber growth in the final three months of 2023. The report Tuesday closes out a comeback year that included a crackdown on viewers freeloading on the video-streaming service and a smattering of price hikes. The fourth-quarter results announced Tuesday provided evidence that Netflix was able to come up with a formula that produced a spike in subscribers even as it became more expensive to watch its lineup of TV shows and movies. A gain of 13.1 million subscribers during the October-December period marked the company’s largest holiday-season increase in its history. Netflix, which is based in Los Gatos, California, now has more than 260 million worldwide subscribers

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.