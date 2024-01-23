Pilot killed when small plane crashes at Clinton National Airport in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The pilot of a small plane was killed when it crashed at Clinton National Airport in Little Rock. Airport officials say the Cirrus SR 22 took off from the airport Sunday afternoon. The pilot declared an emergency, and then crashed north of the airport’s cargo building. The pilot was the only person on board. Little Rock Police on Monday identified the pilot as 62-year-old William Cope. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board will work to determine the cause of the crash.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.