Syria pushes back against Jordanian strikes on drug traffickers on Syrian territory

DAMASCUS (AP) — Syria’s foreign ministry has condemned recent presumed Jordanian airstrikes against suspected drug traffickers on Syrian territory, including one last week that killed women and children. In response, Jordan has accused the Syrians of failing to take action to halt smuggling across the border. The Syrian ministry says Syria is committed to fighting terrorism and “crimes related to smuggling and illicit drug trafficking” and there is “no justification for such military operations.” Jordanian authorities have recently cracked down on smuggling attempts, including some in which drones were used to fly the drugs over the border. Smugglers have used Jordan as a corridor to smuggle highly addictive Captagon amphetamines out of Syria, mainly to oil-rich Arab Gulf states.

By ALBERT AJI and OMAR AKOUR Associated Press

