Trial delayed for man who says he fatally shot ex-Saints star Will Smith in self-defense

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The manslaughter retrial for the man who fatally shot New Orleans Saints star Will Smith almost eight years ago has been delayed after an alternate juror dropped out. Twelve jurors and two alternates were chosen Monday for the trial against 36-year-old Cardell Hayes. But one of the alternate jurors said they would be unable to be part of the trial because of an unspecified family issue. So instead of starting opening statements Tuesday, Judge Camille Buras said a replacement alternate would have to be selected. Hayes has long insisted he shot Smith in self-defense during a 2016 confrontation after a car crash. Smith died and his wife was wounded by gunfire.

