Virginia Senate votes to ban preferential treatment for public college legacy applicants
By SARAH RANKIN
Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Public universities would be prohibited from giving preferential treatment in admissions to applicants who are related to alumni or donors under a bill that has sailed out of the Virginia Senate. The measure passed the General Assembly’s upper chamber Tuesday on a 39-0 vote. It now goes to the House of Delegates. An identical bill is pending there and has also been advancing with bipartisan support. No college or other entity has spoken against either measure so far. Supporters say it will advance fairness and expand pathways to the middle class. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office has not commented.