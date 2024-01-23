Wisconsin Republicans make last-ditch effort to pass new legislative maps

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are making a last-ditch effort to avoid having the liberal-controlled state Supreme Court put in place new legislative district boundaries for the November election. Republican senators introduced new Senate and Assembly maps for a vote Tuesday. Democrats said before the maps were unveiled that they were unlikely to support them. The Wisconsin Supreme Court last month tossed the current Republican-drawn district boundaries as unconstitutional and ordered new maps. Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu told The Associated Press that the new maps were the same as what Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed, but with fewer incumbent lawmakers having to face one another in November.

