Fox News allowed to pursue claims that voting firm’s defamation suit is anti-free speech

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has refused to toss out Fox News’ claims that voting technology company Smartmatic is suing the network to suppress free speech. The ruling this week means that both Smartmatic’s multibillion-dollar defamation lawsuit and the network’s counterclaims can continue toward an eventual trial. Smartmatic says Fox News spread ruinous lies that the voting company helped rig the 2020 election against then-U.S. President Donald Trump. The network denies the allegations. It’s also countersuing under a New York law against launching baseless litigation to squelch reporting or criticism on public issues. Nearly three years into the case, both sides have tried unsuccessfully to get the others’ claims tossed out.

