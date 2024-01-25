At least 50 villagers shot dead in latest violence in northern Nigerian state of Plateau

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Survivors say gunmen killed at least 50 villagers over two days in Nigeria’s north-central Plateau state. The attacks prompted a 24-hour curfew and calls for authorities to end violence between nomadic cattle herders and farming communities. No group took responsibility Thursday for the killings over a two-day period, the second such attack in less than a month in the restive state where more than 140 people were killed in December. Gunmen stormed villages in Plateau’s Mangu district on Monday and Tuesday firing on residents and setting fire to houses, the Mwaghavul Development Association community association said. Reports of the attacks were delayed because of difficulty in accessing the area.

