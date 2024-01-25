Biden, eager for a 2020 rematch in November, is quick to anoint Trump as his 2024 rival

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is zeroing in on an expected rematch against Donald Trump after this week’s New Hampshire primaries. Ten months from Election Day, Biden’s write-in victory in a New Hampshire race he didn’t formally contest put a fork in any plausible path to deny him a second turn at the Democratic nomination. Now Biden and his team want to clarify the choice voters will face, believing that the stakes of the election, and Trump’s solidifying grip on the GOP, will appeal to voters in the center. Biden sees a rematch with Trump as both his easiest path to reelection and a validation of his decision, at 81, to seek another four-year term.

By SEUNG MIN KIM and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

