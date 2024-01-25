Brazil’s police investigate Bolsonaro’s intelligence boss over alleged political spying

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Court records show that Brazil’s federal police are investigating the country’s former intelligence chief as part of a wider probe into alleged spying on political opponents under former President Jair Bolsonaro. The former intelligence chief, Alexandre Ramagem, was among those targeted by the 21 search warrants that the Supreme Court authorized and that were carried out by police early Thursday. Police say they are investigating an “organized crime” group within the intelligence service, which used agency tools “for illicit actions, producing information for political and media use, to obtain personal benefits and interfere with police investigations.”

