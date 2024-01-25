Colombia declares a disaster because of wildfires and asks for international help

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s government has issued a disaster declaration and requested help from the international community to combat raging wildfires affecting the South American country. Officials on Thursday said they expect the fires to grow in number and size in the following days due to decreasing rainfall and increasing temperatures caused by the El Niño phenomenon. Officials say the number of fires has reached 31 and and only nine are under control. They have not issued mandatory evacuations despite some fires burning in the mountains that surround some municipalities. President Gustavo Petro says Chile, the United States, Peru and Canada have already responded to the call for help.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.