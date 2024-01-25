Fendi caps couture with futurism-tinged ode to Lagerfeld at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS (AP) — Fendi, under Kim Jones, has presented a mesmerizing collection blending minimalist futurism with an homage to Karl Lagerfeld at Paris Couture Week. Celebrities like Zendaya and Reese Witherspoon attended the event on Thursday. It’s a shift from Lagerfeld’s lavish furs to a focus on human form and delicate craftsmanship. The collection featured gowns with minimalist hemlines and intricate beading, highlighting Fendi’s transition to a less opulent, more refined future. Crystal beading in tulle sleeves seamlessly blended with clutch bags, showcasing a remarkable feat of fashion innovation.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.