Gaza’s Health Ministry blames Israeli troops for deadly shooting as crowd waited for aid

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s Health Ministry and witnesses say Israeli troops opened fire as a crowd of Palestinians gathered for humanitarian aid in Gaza City, killing at least 20 and wounding dozens. The Israeli military said it was looking into the reports. The Associated Press could not independently confirm the details of what happened. Witnesses and health officials said the shooting took place at a roundabout on Gaza City’s southern edge, where a giant crowd had gathered for distribution of food. Heavy fighting continued to rage in the southern city of Khan Younis, where troops battled Hamas militants in close urban combat, the military said.

By NAJIB JOBAIN, JACK JEFFERY and LEE KEATH Associated Press

