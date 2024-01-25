Skip to Content
GOP pressures Biden to release evidence against Maduro ally pardoned as part of prisoner swap

Published 11:59 AM

By JOSHUA GOODMAN
Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — A group of Senate Republicans is urging the Justice Department to release its investigative file on a key financial fixer for Venezuela’s socialist government pardoned by President Joe Biden ahead of trial on money laundering charges. Alex Saab was released from federal prison last month as part of a swap for 10 American prisoners and immediately welcomed to Venezuela as a hero by President Nicolas Maduro.  The release angered hardliners who say Saab helped Venezuela evade U.S. sanctions and shuttle away millions in proceeds from bribery and corruption.

